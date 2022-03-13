Tim Marshall explains the geography of war

Conflict is almost always the result of several factors—political unrest, ethnic tensions, economics, among other things. But British journalist Tim Marshall argues there’s another factor we should be paying attention to—geography. The war in Ukraine, he says, is no exception.

Global security reporter Joshua Keating writes in The Washington Post:

“[Marshall] Makes the case that sea lanes, rivers and mountain ranges are as determinative of a nation’s actions as the ideological and cultural factors that get more attention, and that those factors are themselves partly determined by geography..”

Marshall is a longtime foreign correspondent and the author of several books. His latest one is “The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Reveal The Future of The World.” We speak to him about the role our natural landscapes play in our conflicts, and what this says about the war between Ukraine and Russia.

