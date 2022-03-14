Rising prices at the pump put spotlight on California's 'mystery gasoline surcharge'

Energy markets have been turbulent in recent weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drivers have been feeling the pain at the pump.

The average price of regular gas in the U.S. is always higher in California because of added local taxes, environmental fees and something that Severin Borenstein, professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, calls the “mystery gasoline surcharge.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.