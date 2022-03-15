© 2022 90.5 WESA
Guerilla Toss, 'Famously Alive'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT

For years, Guerilla Toss has been on a steady course to bring light into their signature psych rock chaos, shedding (but not abandoning) layers of noise for lucidity and poppy exuberance. This sonic transition reaches a critical mass with "Famously Alive," the quick-paced, propulsive title track to their forthcoming fifth studio album and Sub Pop Records debut.

"Famously Alive" gives a refreshing twist on the idea of fame as an inner celebration of perseverance. Inspired by her recovery from an opiate addiction during the pandemic, lead vocalist Kassie Carlson delivers a sugary, surreal ode to the joys of existence. The track is a self-made edict to live through whatever times come your way, where your own lust for life is the only confirmation you need to go on.

Evan Miller
