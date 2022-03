Beauford Delaney is an artist who is well known among some in the art world.

But this figure of the Harlem Renaissance and beyond is resurfacing in a big way and his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, is leading the way.

Ambriehl Crutchfield of WPLN reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.