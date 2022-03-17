Soul singer Daryl Hall on his new songs and tour

Being half of the most popular duo in rock history would likely be enough for most artists. Not for Daryl Hall.

The legendary singer-songwriter says right now “he’s a ball of energy” and is looking forward to getting back out on the road. His solo tour starts in April. He also has a new album coming out.

Formed in Philadelphia in 1970, Hall and Oates sold more than 40 million records worldwide. In the 1980s, they spent 246 weeks in the U.S. charts, outstripping artists like Michael Jackson and Madonna. Daryl Hall describes his soulful music as ‘secular gospel.’

His focus now is what lies ahead, doing what he and his audience enjoy. He shares some advice for his younger self.

