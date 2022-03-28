Pop-up museum to make case for historic designation for Uptown home of famed bootlegger

Joseph Tito’s old house in Uptown is storied, for sure. But does it deserve to be designated historic by the City of Pittsburgh?

Saturday, community group Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh holds a special pop-up event to rally support for the nomination, which the property’s owners have opposed. The nomination also has received different opinions from two city commissions.

Courtesy of Barbara McIntyre Bootlegger, gambling operator and entrepreneur Joe Tito lived in the house from 1922 to 1947.

Tito, the son of Italian immigrants, lived at the house at 1817 Fifth Ave. from 1922 to 1947, according to research conducted by historian David Rotenstein, who is organizing the pop-up event with support from Uptown Partners. Tito ran numbers operations in the area, and during Prohibition, he and his brothers were bootleggers who built a warehouse-like garage out back, on Colwell Street, for their fleet of trucks.

After Prohibition, looking for ways to launder his money, Tito branched out, according to Rotenstein. He joined fabled Black entrepreneur and nightclub owner Gus Greenlee as a founding co-owner of the Pittsburgh Crawfords, the legendary Negro Leagues baseball team, and as an investor in Greenlee Field, in the Hill District, regarded as the first Black-owned professional-sports stadium in America.

But neither did Tito and his brothers forsake the alcohol trade: They bought the defunct Latrobe Brewing Company in Westmoreland County. The beers they brewed included a lager they named Rolling Rock — a soon-to-be-famous label whose first-ever distribution came in 1935 in the warehouse behind Tito’s home.

Not all Tito’s activities were as savory as a cold Rolling Rock. In the historic nomination Rotenstein submitted to the city’s historic review commission last year, he writes that Tito was “directly involved” in one gangland massacre and in another murder, “events in organized crime history that are considered pivotal in the formation of a national crime syndicate.”

But according to Rotenstein and Uptown Partners, that only adds to the two buildings’ historic importance. That and the fact that the 2.5-story, 1880s brick house at 1817 Fifth Ave. is one of the last remaining examples of Victorian-era architecture on this stretch of Fifth, which has been heavily remade in recent years with modern apartment blocks.

The Tito House was occupied by members of the extended Tito-Mecca-Zizza family into the early 1970s. While it has been vacant for decades, said Rotenstein, it is “of the few places, especially in this part of the city, where you can see all of these historical threads come together, and where you can actually experience the stories of Blacks, whites, immigrants, coming together in a democratic way in a period of Pittsburgh history that was still dominated by Jim Crow, anti-semitism, anti-Black racism.”

Members of the Tito family have also supported the nomination.

But the application for city historic status has proved divisive. On Feb. 2, the city’s Historic Review Commission voted not to recommend the nomination for approval by City Council. (Some commissioners questioned whether the historical significance lies in the building itself or in the stories about it.) Just six days later, however, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that City Council approve the nomination.

The nomination, which has yet to be introduced in Council, is opposed by the buildings’ owners. At the Historic Review Commission hearing, for instance, Patrick Rega, a Pittsburgh-based attorney for the Texas-based owners of 1817 Fifth, said historic designation would “disadvantage” the owners and their ability to fulfill a sales agreement with a firm that is considering building a large apartment complex on the site and multiple adjoining lots, most of which are currently vacant..

Rega cited estimates that restoring the Tito House would cost $2.5 million or more.

Two years ago, Uptown Partners applied for conservatorship of the Tito House, under a state law designed to return blighted properties to productive use. Sabreena Miller, the group’s real estate and development manager, said conservatorship would give the group control of the building and an opportunity to pursue plans to turn it either into a museum about numbers, racketeering and bootlegging in Uptown and Pittsburgh or a restaurant and “speakeasy” that drew on that history. (The Colwell street building is not included in the conservatorship application.)

Miller said preliminary estimates the group has received indicate the building could be renovated for such use for about $1.75 million.

Uptown Partners is waiting to learn the date for its status hearing on the conservatorship in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, said Miller.

“We think it could be a really wonderful asset to our community because of the look of it, because of the history of the property,” she said. She added that Uptown Partners believes such a project would meet the requirements of the neighborhood’s city-funded EcoInnovation District plan but that another large apartment complex would not.

From 1-3 p.m. Sat., April 2, Rotenstein, with support from Uptown Partners, is hosting a free Pop-Up History Museum at the site. The event will include displays on the buildings’ history, an oral-history listening station, and appearances by members of the Tito family.

More information is here.

