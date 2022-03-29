Adrian Quesada (feat. iLe), 'Mentiras Con Cariño'

Black Pumas co-founder Adrian Quesada teams up with Puerto Rican vocalist Ileana Cabra (a.k.a. iLe) for "Mentiras Con Cariño," a smoky and psychedelic ballad that celebrates Latin music traditions while also modernizing them. As with his work alongside Eric Burton in Black Pumas, Quesada's production feels timeless and cinematic as he crafts a perfect backing track for Cabra's deep, alluring vocals."Mentiras Con Cariño" opens Boleros Psicodélicos, Quesada's upcoming tribute to the tradition of Latin baladas.

"I always wanted to pay tribute to that sound that I was already hearing in my head without realizing that people had already done it," Quesada writes in a press statement. "Balada changed the face of Latin music forever. If something like that happened today, it would be normal because everyone's connected on Instagram. Think how powerful this sound had to be for everyone to be connected through the songs. As someone who grew up speaking two languages and living on both sides of the border, I love how much music can transcend barriers and boundaries. It really is a universal language, especially back then."

