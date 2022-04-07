© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How permanent standard time could save lives, explained by a sleep expert

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
People run along the National Mall at sunrise in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
People run along the National Mall at sunrise in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been a few weeks since most of the United States and Canada switched from daylight saving to standard time — a move that sparks annual debate about whether we, like some countries, and states, should pick one time just stick with it.

In March, the U.S. Senate agreed by approving the Sunshine Protection Act. Its goal is to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. Of course, it still has to go to the House and the president would have to put his stamp on it. But there is agreement that shifting to one time would add productivity, prevent accidents and even ward off illness.

There’s just one thing: Some sleep experts say we’re about to settle on the wrong time — and that standard time is the gold standard.

Charles Czeisler is chief of the Division of Sleep And Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He joins host Celeste Headlee to talk time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More