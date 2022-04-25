Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt on democracy, social media and how to fix America's 'ailing' inst

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt says America is in trouble.

He sees it on college campuses and through social media.

And it’s getting worse. Affecting not only our kids, but also our democratic institutions.

“Social media is incredibly powerful for tearing things down,” Haidt says. “In an ailing democracy like ours where our institutions need to be improved — not ripped apart — it generally has made things worse.”

Haidt says we have to wake up, make changes. Or else.

“We have a huge problem. The ship is sinking. We have to stop fighting each other off the deck. We have to start fixing the ship.”

Today, On Point: Social media, Democracy and how we get out of this.

Guests

Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist at New York University Stern School of Business. (@JonHaidt)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

