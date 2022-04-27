© 2022 90.5 WESA
Shearwater, 'Aqaba'

By Robin Hilton
Published April 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT

Few singers have a voice that can melt the universe quite like Shearwater's Jonathan Meiberg. On the band's latest track from The Great Awakening (out June 10), his transfixing falsetto drifts over a gently pulsing piano and a bed of airy synths that seem to rise and fade. The effect is transporting, as though you're taking flight like the birds Meiberg adores. "Aqaba," in fact, includes a gorgeous interlude of field recordings he made while researching his book, A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey. Meiberg calls the track a love song about the "terrifying feeling that you're being cracked like an egg." Heartache never sounded more beautiful.

