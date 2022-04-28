Flagstaff resident loses home in Tunnel Fire but saves the 21 horses in her care

Firefighters across the country, from Arizona to Florida, are battling wildfires that have already burned more than 1,300 square miles this year, a 30% increase over the 10-year average.

In Arizona, firefighters continue to battle the Tunnel Fire outside of Flagstaff. After more than a week, it has been partially contained, though officials there worry that strong winds could reignite some areas.

Locals have been given the OK to return to the homes they evacuated. For some, however, there are no homes to return to.

Among them is Kathy Oliver, who runs the Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary, a non-profit horse rescue, which is now a pile of charred beams and ashes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

