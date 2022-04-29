© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

RLYR, 'Real Air'

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT

There was a move at '90s emo and hardcore shows that could only be called "chest drumming" — air instrumentals that mimicked the musicians onstage in real time. The people doing it were almost always wearing too-tight black t-shirts of bands submerged below in the emo iceberg meme. Listening to RLYR's "Real Air," I suddenly found myself in some basement, subdividing beats with open palms, mopped hair in face.

RLYR is instrumental post-hardcore elevated. A trio of musicians from Chicago's experimental rock scene — including members of Pelican, Locrian and Bloodiest — operate at a high level of musicianship and composition. Three albums in, RLYR could easily take a turn for the brainy, but a heightened sense of rock euphoria accompanies every new track. "Real Air" contains, in parts, Foo Fighters' arena-sized emotionalism, epic headbanging riffage, dizzying time signature switch-ups, blast-beaten grace and brawny-but-swaying guitar twinkle. If I wasn't so sure the sprinklers in the basement of my imagination would go off, I'd flicker a lighter in response.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music News from NPR
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive primaries in Allegheny County.
Learn More

Load More