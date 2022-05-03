© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters rush to Supreme Court after leak shows vote to overturn 'Roe v. Wade'

By Adrian Florido,
Lauren HodgesSami Yenigun
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT

Demonstrators gathered outside of the Supreme Court Building after reports that the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Sami Yenigun
See stories by Sami Yenigun
Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive primaries in Allegheny County.
Learn More

Load More