Russia has been escalating its missile attacks across Ukraine.

Ukrainian military officials say the strikes are an attempt to destroy infrastructure facilities and transport hubs and to target supply chains.

NPR’s Tim Mak in Kyiv discusses the missile attacks and the evacuation of civilians in other parts of the country.

