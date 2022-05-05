© 2022 90.5 WESA
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published May 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Non-scalable fencing is shown after it was installed overnight around the Supreme Court Building amid ongoing abortion-rights demonstrations in Washington, DC.
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion suggesting the justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked this week, sparking nationwide protests in support of federally-protected abortion rights.

Author J.D. Vance, a Trump endorsee, won the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate race. This contest kicks off a month’s worth of primary elections in the runup to the midterms in November.

The Federal Reserve implemented its first half-point interest rate rise since 2000.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

