Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv push back Russians, but shelling continues unabated

Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive near the northern city of Kharkiv, where videos show troops placing a flag on a building in Molodova, about 13 miles from the Russian border. The ground forces are also getting closer to key Russian supply lines that run from the border to Russian-occupied areas in the Donetsk region.

Still, as Russian shelling continues to target Kharkiv, vast swaths of the city are now uninhabitable and residents struggle with shortages of electricity, shelter and food.

News analyst Maria Avdeeva is a resident of Kharkiv. She joins host Celeste Headlee with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.