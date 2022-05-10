Arizona to execute Clarence Dixon by lethal injection

The planned execution of Clarence Dixon in Arizona is set to go ahead on Wednesday after all legal challenges so far have failed.

At 66 years old, Dixon is blind and has schizophrenia. He will be the first man in almost eight years to be executed in the state of Arizona. His lawyers are set to make further appeals to stay the execution.

KJZZ senior reporter Matthew Casey has the details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.