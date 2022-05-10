How the conservative legal movement gained power

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, as the leaked opinion suggests it’s prepared to do, it would be a moment of victory for the conservative legal movement.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about the movement and how it has gained so much power.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.