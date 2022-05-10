West Virginia's 2022 Primary Election: live updates

This is developing coverage and will be updated.

There are a number of important races to watch in West Virginia this midterm Primary Election.

A 2018 law created single member districts in the House of Delegates, and redistricting, spurred by population loss in the 2020 census, has shaken up a number of seats in the West Virginia Legislature and in Congress.

One of the most notable contests is the Primary match-up between Rep. David McKinley and Rep. Alex Mooney for the newly created 2nd Congressional District.

Polling has indicated Mooney has a substantial lead going into the race. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. McKinley has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

All 100 seats in the House are up for grabs and in several cases, incumbents are running against incumbents.

In the 8th Senatorial District, a Republican candidate was disqualified from the ballot last week in a move that is likely to cause some confusion at the polls.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

