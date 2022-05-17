© 2022 90.5 WESA
The 'heartbreaking' political rift within evangelicalism

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Atlantic's Tim Alberta writes that he's spent his life "watching evangelicalism morph from a spiritual disposition into a political identity. It's heartbreaking."
In his article “How Politics Poisoned the Evangelical Church“, Tim Alberta writes that he’s spent his life “watching evangelicalism morph from a spiritual disposition into a political identity. It’s heartbreaking.”

Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic, talks with host Anthony Brooks about how right-wing politics is creating divisions inside the evangelical church and what that means for culture and politics outside the church.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

