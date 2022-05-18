© 2022 90.5 WESA
What SCOTUS decision means for financing campaigns

Published May 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

We want to take a closer look at a Supreme Court decision this week that has implications for how political campaigns — and candidates — are funded.

The court’s conservative majority sided with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a case over how much and when candidates can pay back borrowed money from their campaigns. The decision continues the court’s trend of loosening campaign finance restrictions.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with New York University law professor Richard Pildes.

