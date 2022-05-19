© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Through The Decades: The Nineties

By John Vettese
Published May 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Alanis Morissette performs at Aotea square in downtown Auckland in 1999.
Wayne Wilson
/
Getty Images
Alanis Morissette performs at Aotea square in downtown Auckland in 1999.

The '90s were a decade of reflection and reinvention; a decade where the inspirations of the past couldn't be more clear — from R.E.M.'s jangley psychedelic folk and Jon Spencer's propulsive proto-punk to the vibrant R&B of Lauryn Hill and so many others — but the artists of the day were using those influences to create something singular and sublime, something uniquely their own. It was a golden age of hip-hop from Wu-Tang Clan to Ice Cube, it was a decade that saw earnest singer-songwriters like Liz Phair and Lisa Loeb breaking new ground. And it was a decade that gave us unforgettable pop, metal and more. Take a wild ride through the end of a century in our 30-song playlist below:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music News from NPR
John Vettese
John Vettese is a music writer and photographer based in Philadelphia. He is the editor of WXPN's music blog The Key, producer of the audio/video live performance series The Key Studio Sessions, and a contributor to Magnet Magazine.
See stories by John Vettese
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now

Load More