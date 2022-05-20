© 2022 90.5 WESA
Paper airplane enthusiasts break record for farthest flight by a paper aircraft

Published May 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A team of paper airplane enthusiasts just broke the world record for the farthest flight by a paper aircraft. The plane flew an impressive 252 feet. To put that in perspective, their plane traveled farther than the first three actual airplane flights by the Wright brothers. Chee Yin Jian created the prototype. He said his design and his partner's rocket arm was the winning combination. And hey, if you're out there listening, my kids would really love some tips. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

