Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Fredrick Kunkle about the continuing fighting in Severodonetsk in the Donbas region and also his reporting on the village of Kutuzivka, near the Russian border. Russian soldiers took the village over at the start of the invasion, but Ukraine has since regained control.

