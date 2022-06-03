2 women are killed and the gunman has died in a shooting at a church in Iowa

Two women were killed outside a church in Ames, Iowa Thursday night, after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot, according to authorities.

The gunman is now dead, although Iowa authorities say they are still investigating how he died.

"I can tell you that he was not killed by officers," Chief Deputy Nicholas Lennie of the Story County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.

The sheriff's department received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired outside of Cornerstone Church at about 6:51 p.m., Lennie said.

Church services were being held inside, but as of late Thursday night there was no estimation about how many people were in the building, Lennie said.

No motive has yet been found.

"We're still investigating to identify if it was a targeted attack, or if it was a random attack," Lennie said.

Thursday's shooting in Iowa came one day after a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. It's the latest in a series of shootings in United States including the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

