Beach Bunny, 'Karaoke'

With airy, sun-soaked guitar, the rock quartet Beach Bunny effortlessly soars in its glowing track "Karaoke." Heart-fluttering lyrics like, "I learn all the words to your daydreams / Like I'm trying to sing karaoke" paint sweet nuances of budding affection. Lili Trifilio's folk-imbued vocals float weightlessly over the group's charming garage-pop sound, a buoyancy that mirrors the band's current cosmic aesthetic. This single, in addition to Beach Bunny's upcoming sophomore album, Emotional Creature, plays off ethereal sci-fi themes to center both the complexities and wonderment of humanness.

