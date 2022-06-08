In 'Work Pray Code,' author Carolyn Chen reflects on what happens when we worship work 

Sociologist Carolyn Chen studied Silicon Valley and discovered that tech firm culture had become a kind of religion.

“The workplace was the last meaningful institution standing,” she says. “It was an institution that offered the best means for meaning, identity, belonging and purpose.”

In return for their workers’ devotion, companies take care of their every need.

“It’s very easy to drink the Kool-Aid, as it were,” Jessica Dai says. “It’s very easy to be sucked into, Oh, just do all of the things that have been planned out for you.”

Today, On Point: What happens when work is like a religion, and the workplace the only community?

“The flip side of that is public brokenness, where you have people withdrawing from the political system, disengagement from the public. That is a public problem,” Chen adds.

Guests

Carolyn Chen, sociologist and a professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley. Author of Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley. (@WorkPrayCode)

Lauren Padron, student at Florida International University. She works as a mechanical engineer doing environmental work.

Also Featured

Kevin Chu, software engineer who has worked at tech startups and a hedge fund.

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from WORK PRAY CODE: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley © 2022 by Carolyn Chen. Reprinted by permission of Princeton University Press.

Related Reading

New York Times: “When Your Job Fills In for Your Faith, That’s a Problem” — “Plenty of writers have argued in recent years that work has become a false idol, with the office, not church, the place where many Americans now seek out meaning and purpose.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.