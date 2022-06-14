Supreme Court weighs in on immigration detentions

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a specific federal law does not require a bond hearing to be given to immigrants who are detained while they wait for their deportation cases to move forward.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, but the court did not rule on the much larger question of whether it is constitutional to deny immigrants bond hearings and detain them indefinitely.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director for the Center for Immigration and Law and Policy at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law. He also was co-counsel on a separate case on whether immigrants can band together for a class action suit on the issue of immigration detention.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

