Jan. 6 committee plans to ask Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Thomas, to testify

The leaders of the House Jan. 6 committee say they plan to invite Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to speak to the committee in the wake of reporting by the Washington Post that the committee has evidence of Thomas communicating with lawyer John Eastman.

Eastman was central to a pressure campaign against then-Vice President Pence to reject the election results when Congress convened on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College vote, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., say. Thompson told this to reporters on Capitol Hill and Cheney's view was confirmed to NPR's Deirdre Walsh by an aide.

It's unclear if they will first ask for voluntary appearance or a closed door deposition, or send a subpoena.

Ginni Thomas was previously revealed to have been in touch with Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows via text message between the election and Jan. 6. At the time of those revelations, Thompson had said he would recommend the committee ask Thomas to appear before them, but didn't make a request. Some members of the committee have said that Thomas didn't play a significant role ahead of Jan. 6 before the latest reports emerged Wednesday night.

The Supreme Court rejected an 11th-hour effort by Trump allies to have it step in during the legal fight over the election results, during which dozens of lower court cases were almost all decided against Trump. However, Justice Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito disagreed with that decision. Thomas was also the lone dissenter when the Supreme Court ruled against Trump as he sought to have his White House records shielded from the Jan. 6 committee investigation.

