House Jan. 6 committee turns focus to states

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack is looking at then-President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election at the state level. The committee will hear from state officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In a now-infamous phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss in Georgia.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Georgia Public Broadcasting political reporter Stephen Fowler.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.