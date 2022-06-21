© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry live special coverage of the hearings held by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Listen here beginning at 1 p.m.

House Jan. 6 committee turns focus to states

Published June 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack is looking at then-President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election at the state level. The committee will hear from state officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In a now-infamous phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss in Georgia.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Georgia Public Broadcasting political reporter Stephen Fowler.

