Pediatrician weighs in on Florida's vaccine delay

Families across the country are securing appointments to get their kids vaccinated. But parents in Florida may need to wait a little longer.

Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, pediatricians were prevented from pre-ordering vaccines from the federal government until last Friday.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Lisa Gwynn, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

