COVID reinfections, emerging variants: Your pandemic questions, answered

From vaccinating children under 5, to emerging variants, there’s so much news around COVID-19.

“Think of this again – influenza – every year you can have the flu, right? And it may be a different strain. This is exactly the same,” Dr. Jen Ashton said on Good Morning America.

What does it all add up to?

“I think … what’s going to happen with SARS-CoV-2 is I think it’s going to become the fifth seasonal coronavirus,” Dr. H. Cody Meissner says.

Today, On Point: What we now know about COVID-19.

Guests

Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at Yale University. Co-Lead investigator of the Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study. (@VirusesImmunity)

Dr. H. Cody Meissner, pediatric infectious diseases expert at Tufts Medical Center. Member on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.