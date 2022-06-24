WESA will carry live special coverage from NPR about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Listen on 90.5 FM or stream here.
The impact of overturning Roe v. Wade: What the decision means for states like Louisiana, Missouri
Published June 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Mary Ziegler — legal historian, law professor at the University of California Davis and author of “Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment” — joins us to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
