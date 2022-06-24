© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry live special coverage from NPR about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Listen on 90.5 FM or stream here.

The impact of overturning Roe v. Wade: What the decision means for states like Louisiana, Missouri

Published June 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Mary Ziegler — legal historian, law professor at the University of California Davis and author of “Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment” — joins us to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

