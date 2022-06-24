The impact of overturning Roe v. Wade: What the decision means for states like Louisiana, Missouri

Mary Ziegler — legal historian, law professor at the University of California Davis and author of “Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment” — joins us to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

