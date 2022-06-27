We're asking all immigrants — what does the 4th of July mean to you?

This Fourth of July, we want to hear from those who immigrated to the United States about what the day means to you.

How do you celebrate? Did America live up to the promise it held when you moved here?

Please fill out the form below, and a producer or reporter may follow up with you.

