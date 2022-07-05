How the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will shape government power

Should judges defer to federal agencies when it comes to how those agencies enact policy?

In a major case involving the EPA, the Supreme Court agreed and issued a landmark ruling severely limiting the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon emissions.

Critics believe the Court’s ruling reaches far beyond one agency’s plans to address climate change.

The ruling could end up limiting the capacities of every single federal agency.

Today, On Point: The Supreme Court limits government, and grows its own power.

Guests

Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of New Jersey. Former Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. President, Whitman Strategy Group. (@GovCTW)

Lisa Graves, executive director of the progressive watchdog group True North Research. Former senior Justice Department official. (@thelisagraves)

Paul DeCamp, former administrator and senior policy advisor at the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division in the George W. Bush administration. He’s currently a member of the law firm Epstein Becker & Green. (@PaulDeCamp)

Christopher Wright, former general counsel at the FCC in the Clinton Administration. He served in the Solicitor General’s Office in the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations. Today, he is a partner at the law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis.

