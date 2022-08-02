1A Remaking America: Primary elections in Michigan, Arizona, and Kansas

Voters in five states are deciding who will lead their parties in the 2024 general election.

In Arizona, election denialism is regularly discussed by the state’s GOP candidates for governor. Even candidates vying to be Arizona’s leading election official are running on the “Big Lie.”

In Michigan, we’re learning more about Democratic spending meant to bolster right-of-center candidates. The idea is to prop up an easier target for Democratic candidates to take on in the purple state. But could it backfire?

Kansas voters will weigh in on whether to uphold or dismantle the abortion rights that the state constitution protects.

We talk about primary election results with reporters in Michigan, Arizona, and Kansas as part of 1A’s “Remaking America” project.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

