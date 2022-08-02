© 2022 90.5 WESA
Biden isn't the first president to struggle with midterm messaging

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

With the midterm elections just three months away, President Biden is trying to turn the page on bad poll numbers by touting some wins.

Democrats are on the verge of a legislative victory now that Senator Joe Manchin has said he’ll support a climate and health care bill. And on Monday Biden crowed about his killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. But past presidencies show it’s not so easy for the White House to sell what it sees as victories to a skeptical public, especially one anxious about the economy.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

