Coal consumption is expected to go back to 2013 levels, according to the International Energy Agency. That’s a 0.7% increase just this year.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the resurgence of fossil fuels with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

