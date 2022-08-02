© 2022 90.5 WESA
Plains, 'Problem With It'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT

Last week, two songwriters — Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield — announced I Walked With You A Ways, their debut and also allegedly swan song under the moniker Plains. "Problem With It" is the lead single and it's a stunner. Produced by Crutchfield's recent collaborator Brad Cook and backed by a band consisting of Phil Cook and Spencer Tweedy, Crutchfield and Williamson have said the song was inspired by the country music both artists were raised on. It's a breakup song, sung with conviction, especially on the chorus, as the song builds and the duo harmonizes, "If it's all you got, yeah, it's all you gave / I got a problem with it." With driving electric and acoustic guitars, "Problem With It" is the type of song built for road trips — it's meant to be turned up loud and will have you singing along before it's over.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns graduated from UNC's School of Information and Library Science in 2015 and is currently working as WUNC's Music Librarian.
