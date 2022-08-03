© 2022 90.5 WESA
Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. What happens now?

Published August 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan after the White House urged her to avoid visiting. The Chinese military has already said military drills near Taiwan are planned to start Wednesday. Could tensions escalate further?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Jim Walsh about the latest reaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan from around the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

