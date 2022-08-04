© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kentucky struggles to rebuild after severe flooding

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published August 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
The North Fork Kentucky River, which flooded due to heavy rains in parts of eastern Kentucky, in Jackson County, Kentucky.
The North Fork Kentucky River, which flooded due to heavy rains in parts of eastern Kentucky, in Jackson County, Kentucky.

Recovery efforts are underway in Kentucky after severe flooding killed at least 37 people last week.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the flooding a “major disaster” and allocated federal funds to help with recovery operations. Those operations have been complicated by even more rain, with flash floods pummeling eastern Kentucky on Monday and Tuesday.

At a news conference in Knott County, Republican Gov. Andy Beshear praised the fast arrival of FEMA, but said the damage to infrastructure was substantial.

“We have dozens of bridges that are out — making it hard to get to people, making it hard to supply people with water,” he said. “We have entire water systems down that we are working hard to get up.”

We check in on recovery efforts in Kentucky.

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Paige Osburn
WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More