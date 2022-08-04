© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty

Published August 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

U.S. Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony in Russia. Griner plead guilty to drug charges last month after being accused by Russian prosecutors of trying to smuggle less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with Washington Post contributor Mary Ilyushina about Griner’s sentence.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More