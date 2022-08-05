© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inflation spurs businesses to turn waste into funky by-product

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

Every one of us is feeling the pinch from inflation one way or another, and businesses — great and small — are no different. Many are now searching for new revenue sources while simultaneously finding greener ways to deal with waste.

The result? Some quirky new products and slightly off-putting business practices. Harriet Torry from the Wall Street Journal has been finding these by-products of inflation. She speaks to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More