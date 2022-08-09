© 2022 90.5 WESA
As a new school year looms, nationwide teacher shortages persist

Published August 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Laiah Collins, 4, top left, and Charisma Edwards, 5, work with Davetra Richardson (STLS), right, in a classroom at Chalmers Elementary school in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Laiah Collins, 4, top left, and Charisma Edwards, 5, work with Davetra Richardson (STLS), right, in a classroom at Chalmers Elementary school in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

A new school year is beginning. But a lot of teachers aren’t coming back. As the new school year gets underway, across the country there has been a growing shortage of teachers. From the ongoing pandemic to divisive politics, teachers have endured a lot of uncertainty.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

