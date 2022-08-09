© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Concern grows in New Mexico following the murder of four Muslim men

Published August 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Concern is growing in Albuquerque, N.M., in the wake of the murder of four Muslim men. Local authorities believe the murders may be related and are asking for the public’s help in locating a sedan they believe may have been used in the fatal shootings.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with KUNM’s Megan Kamerick for an update on the shootings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More