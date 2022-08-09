© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reexamining Whitney Houston's legacy with author Gerrick Kennedy

Published August 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

For original conversation, click here.

It’s been a decade since we lost one of the most beloved artists of our time: Whitney Houston.

Throughout her remarkable career, Houston was constantly bombarded by harsh judgment, gossip and the pressure to be what she wasn’t. Since her death, a lot has changed about the way we consume celebrity culture.

We revisit our conversation with Gerrick Kennedy, author of “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More