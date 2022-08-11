© 2022 90.5 WESA
Why allergies are worse this year, explained

Published August 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
A man covers his face while sneezing (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
A man covers his face while sneezing (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

You are not imagining it: Allergies really are getting worse.

A series of recent studies have found that more people are suffering from pollen-related allergies and people who do have these allergies are suffering longer than they used to. The causes are wide-ranging but the main one is climate change.

University of Utah professor William Anderegg was the lead author of one of the studies. He spoke to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the allergy boom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

