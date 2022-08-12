© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Arctic is warming even faster than previously thought, study finds

Published August 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

The Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the globe since 1979” — that’s the straightforward title of a new study that’s confirming some of the worst fears of climate scientists worried about runaway global warming. It was published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with lead author Mika Rantanen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

