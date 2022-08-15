© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poland declares that household cats are now an invasive species

Published August 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
A kitten sits in his enclosure at a Buddhist temple in the suburbs of Shanghai on December 3, 2015. (Johannes Eisele/ Getty Images)
A kitten sits in his enclosure at a Buddhist temple in the suburbs of Shanghai on December 3, 2015. (Johannes Eisele/ Getty Images)

An institute in Poland has declared the household cat an invasive species. In Iceland, household cats have a curfew. What’s so dangerous about these cats?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief at Scientific American about the damage that household cats do to nearby species when they’re let outside.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More