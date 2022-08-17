Jazz up your summer playlist with new songs from Samara Joy, Braxton Cook, Snarky Puppy and more
What’s on your summer playlist? Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Keanna Faircloth, host of the “Artimacy” podcast, about some new jazz releases that are in heavy rotation on hers.
New jazz recommendations, from ‘Artimacy’ host Keanna Faircloth
- “Can’t Get Out of This Mood” by Samara Joy, from her forthcoming album “Linger Awhile”
- “MB (for Ma’Khia Bryant)” by Braxton Cook
- “Fria” by Lauren Henderson, from her latest album “La Bruja”
- “Eleanor Rigby” by The String Queens
- “Under My Own Weather” by Carolyn Malachi, from her forthcoming EP “Counter Narratives”
- “Bet” by Snarky Puppy, from their forthcoming album “Empire Central”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.